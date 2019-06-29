|
Julie Ann (Soja) Borgia 1970 - 2019
NY MILLS/SAUQUOIT- It is with great sadness that the family of Julie Ann (Soja) Borgia announces her passing unexpectedly in her sleep. She left this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was 48 years old.
Julie was the beloved daughter of Andrea (Bulat) Soja and the late John F. Soja. She is survived by the love of her life, Jay Pyle; her daughter, Gabrielle Borgia; her mother, Andrea; and her sister, Tricia Ryan. She also leaves her niece and godchild, Jillian Ryan; aunt, Josephine Soja; cousin, Michael lau; and her longtime friends with special mention of Larry Larabee, John Nastovich, and Robbie Boucher. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Catherine Bulat; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Frances Soja; and her aunt, Cynthia lau.
Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Julie's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday morning at 9:30 from the funeral home and at 10:30 at Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial with committal prayers will be offered. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 29 to June 30, 2019