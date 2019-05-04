|
Julie Anne Garland Reagan 1940 - 2019
CASTLE ROCK - Julie Anne Garland (Reagan) passed, in her home surrounded by her husband and two children, due to complications from metastatic breast cancer on April 22, 2019.
She was born on February 29, 1940 in Utica, New York, to Dorothy Kline Garland and Edwin J. Garland. Julie then moved to Clinton, New York, where she attended elementary, junior high and high school.
While a sociology major in college, Julie spent summers managing a day care center for children of migrant workers in western New York. In 1962, she graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, where she met her husband, Doug Reagan. After graduation, she worked for one year in child welfare in Utica, New York, before moving to Boston, where she attended Boston University School of Social Work, part-time and worked part-time at South End Settlement House for three years.
Julie worked for Bernalillo County Child Welfare after marrying Doug and moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1966, where Doug was completing his Master's Degree. In 1968, they moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where their two children, Katherine Reagan (Heim) and Darrell Reagan, were born. Julie also worked as a school social worker during that time.
The family moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1974, where Julie worked as a court social worker and was very involved in the Newcomers Group.
In 1977, they moved to Castle Rock, Colorado, where she volunteered for Arapahoe Mental Health and helped start the Battered Women's Shelter in Aurora, Colorado. In 1979, the family moved to Puerto Rico. Julie was on the founding board of and volunteered at the first Domestic Violence Shelter in Puerto Rico.
When they moved back to Castle Rock in 1982, Julie completed her Master's Degree in social work at Denver University. She worked as a licensed clinical social worker at Special Child Placement Agency, Aurora Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Dialysis and Health One Hospitals, from which she retired in 2010. She helped found the Women's Crisis Center in Castle Rock and the Douglas County Committee. The shelter was the first of its kind in Douglas County. She was a charter member of the Douglas County branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), for which she continued to be an active member. She also sang in the Highlands Ranch Community Chorus and served on the Douglas County Schools Advisory Committee.
Julie enjoyed camping, hiking, playing bridge and volunteer work. She made a difference in countless people's lives and will be remembered as a thoughtful and caring mother, wife, sister, friend, role model and contributor in her community.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Reagan; two children, daughter, Katherine Reagan Heim and Darrell Reagan; and four grandchildren, Adelaide, Karsten and Marlena Heim and Blake Reagan.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date, with details to be provided on the Neptune Society website.
Donations can be made to Crisis Center at http://thecrisiscenter.org/.
