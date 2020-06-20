Julie M. (Burns) Mangione 1958 - 2020
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL/CLINTON, NY - Julie M. (Burns) Mangione, of Hoffman Estates, IL and formerly of Clinton, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 16, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Julie was born on January 10, 1958 in Utica, NY, the daughter of Margaret and William Burns. She was raised and educated in Clinton and was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1976 and later St. Bonaventure University, Class of 1980. Julie then embarked on a long career as a meeting and event planner.
Julie will be forever remembered by her husband, Mark; their children, Mike and Molly; and her brothers and sisters, Bill Burns (Claire), John Burns (Lindsay Allen), Tricia (Mick) Tinsley and Peggy (Brian) Kernich. Julie will be greatly missed by her two grandchildren; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Julie's Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, NY, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Services will be held under current COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.