Julie M. (Burns) Mangione 1958 - 2020HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL/CLINTON, NY - Julie M. (Burns) Mangione, of Hoffman Estates, IL and formerly of Clinton, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 16, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.Julie was born on January 10, 1958 in Utica, NY, the daughter of Margaret and William Burns. She was raised and educated in Clinton and was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1976 and later St. Bonaventure University, Class of 1980. Julie then embarked on a long career as a meeting and event planner.Julie will be forever remembered by her husband, Mark; their children, Mike and Molly; and her brothers and sisters, Bill Burns (Claire), John Burns (Lindsay Allen), Tricia (Mick) Tinsley and Peggy (Brian) Kernich. Julie will be greatly missed by her two grandchildren; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.Julie's Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, NY, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Services will be held under current COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton.Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com