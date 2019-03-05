The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
Julie Rose Brown

Julie Rose Brown Obituary
Julie Rose Brown 1963 - 2019
UTICA - Julie Rose Brown, 55, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Julie was born in Utica, on June 1, 1963, the daughter of James and Marjorie (Rehm) Brown. She was raised and educated in Utica, was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and earned her LPN degree from BOCES. For many years, Julie was employed with Slocum Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford and was a parishioner of the former St. Mary's Church in Utica. Julie enjoyed listening to music, she loved sports and was a big Michael Jordan Fan, but her greatest joy was spending time with her cherished family who were the light of her life.
Julie is survived by her daughter, ShaNese Brown, of Utica; son, Carlos Balaguer, of Utica; sister, Deborah Brown, of Chadwicks; brother, David Brown of Chadwicks; as well as six grandchildren; one great--granddaughter; five nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Marjorie.
Calling hours for family and friends are Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., at the conclusion of the visitation. Her burial will be held at the convenience of her family.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
