|
|
June A. Wood 1939 - 2019
LEONARDSVILLE, NY - June A. Wood, 79, of Leonardsville, passed away, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Utica on October 6, 1939, a daughter of the late Yates and Antionette Wood Kennedy and attended area schools, graduating from high school in Branchville, SC and later graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College. She married Robert O. Wood, who predeceased her. June worked for the New York State Unemployment Dept. Claims Division for almost thirty years until her retirement. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Leonardsville. She had many interests, including the Paris Hill Historical Society, gardening, travel and most important, was enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her companion, Jacek "Jack" Misiaszek; his daughter, Adriana (Brain) Coyne; her daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Rod Jennison, of Leonardsville; a son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Jennifer Wood, of Warrior Mark, PA; grandchildren, Jessica (Leon) Davenport, of West Edmeston, Shane (Amber) LaMontain, of Warrensburg, NY, Rachael Holmeswood, of Leonardsville and Reagan and Reese Wood, of Warrior Mark, PA; great-grandchildren, Dakota and Madison Davenport and Donovan and Hayden LaMontain; two sisters, Beverly Langmo, of Kingstree, SC and Jean Keefe, of Florence, SC; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Butch Kennedy, of Pendleton, SC and Tommy and Alice Dukes, of Kingstree, SC; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Robert O. Wood, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on May 10, 2019 at the Leonardsville United Methodist Church, 2047 State Route 8, Leonardsville, NY 13364. The family will receive family and friends at the conclusion of the Service. Interment will be private in the Unadilla Forks Cemetery.
The family has requested no floral arrangements. Please kindly consider donations, in June's memory, to the Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care, 297 River St., Service Rd., Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820.
PLEASE CONSIDER: Members of the family are extremely sensitive to fragrances, so they would appreciate your consideration in holding the use of perfume or cologne to a minimum as well as flowers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to
www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019