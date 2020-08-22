June B. (Gaetano) Poccia 1922 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. June B. (Gaetano) Poccia, age 98, was reunited with her husband Tony when she passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of her home. June was proud to have been able to remain at home in her own surroundings until the Lord called her home.
Born in Utica on April 20, 1922, June was the daughter of the late Louis and Jennie (George) Gaetano. She attended Roscoe Conkling Elementary School and graduated from T.R. Proctor High School in 1940 as a member of the first graduating class! On June 1, 1944 she married Anthony R. "Tony" Poccia, Sr.; for 72 years they were by each other's side, prior to Tony's passing on February 10, 2016.
June had worked at the Boston Store in downtown Utica for 17 years; she later enjoyed her job with the Utica City School District serving lunch to students over the years. June was very family oriented, and as Queen of the Kitchen, she cooked up traditional Italian cuisine to perfection, especially Sunday pasta dinner prepared to please her loved ones. Her kitchen window sill was home to her African violets that thrived under her tending, and in her later years, she enjoyed her time at the casino. She was a die-hard Yankees fan and Derek Jeter was her cutie. June and Tony were winter snowbirds who took flight to West Palm Beach for a warm retreat from the cold and a wonderful time with extended family.
June experienced so much in her 98 years, and she weathered the challenges and changes with courage. She was a woman of simple needs, and her faith and family sustained her. In living her Catholic creed, she was a source of strength, solace, and love to those who meant the world to her.
June is survived by her dedicated sons and their loves, Anthony R. "Tony" Jr. and Judy Poccia, and Ronald "Tim" and Ardith Poccia; her grandchildren, Jennifer and Jeffrey Iszkiewicz, Alison and Joseph Moscoffian, Rebecca "Becky" Poccia and fiancé Dennis Hartman; Brian Poccia, and David Poccia; and great-grandchildren, Jude, and Dylan Moscoffian; Noah Petrie, and Kaitlyn Hartman. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and brother-in-law, Robert Dellecese. She was predeceased by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Clara and Salvatore LaScala, and Dolores Dellecese; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Nancy Poccia.
Visitation will be held Tuesday afternoon from 1-3 at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to the current restrictions, we will be operating at a limited occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Poccia family. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. June's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 at the funeral home. Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.
Please take a moment to connect with June's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
