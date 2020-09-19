June D. Clark 1940 - 2020

CLINTON - June D. Clark, 80, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020.

She was born in Clark Mills on June 26, 1940, a daughter of the late Clifford H. and Ona Mae (Sloper) Clark. June was the last surviving member of the Clark Family. She loved all animals and wildlife, especially her cats and dogs. She enjoyed puzzles and studying the Bible. June was a member of Hope Alliance Church and was devoted to her faith.

She is survived by her brother, Roger Tooke; her nieces and nephews, Duane, Dan, Gary, Donna, Glen, Craig, Lloyd, Bruce, Terry, Ron and Michael.

June was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Clifford, Donald, Robert, Grant, Esther, Milton, Betty Jean and Larry Tooke; and her nieces, Phyllis and Linda.

All are invited to graveside services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Kirkland Cemetery. Please wear a mask and respect current social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.

Please consider donations in June's memory to the Rome Humane Society or Stevens-Swan Humane Society.



