1/
June D. Clark
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June D. Clark 1940 - 2020
CLINTON - June D. Clark, 80, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020.
She was born in Clark Mills on June 26, 1940, a daughter of the late Clifford H. and Ona Mae (Sloper) Clark. June was the last surviving member of the Clark Family. She loved all animals and wildlife, especially her cats and dogs. She enjoyed puzzles and studying the Bible. June was a member of Hope Alliance Church and was devoted to her faith.
She is survived by her brother, Roger Tooke; her nieces and nephews, Duane, Dan, Gary, Donna, Glen, Craig, Lloyd, Bruce, Terry, Ron and Michael.
June was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Clifford, Donald, Robert, Grant, Esther, Milton, Betty Jean and Larry Tooke; and her nieces, Phyllis and Linda.
All are invited to graveside services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Kirkland Cemetery. Please wear a mask and respect current social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Please consider donations in June's memory to the Rome Humane Society or Stevens-Swan Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kirkland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved