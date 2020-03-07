|
Karen A. Lewis 1943 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Karen A. Lewis, 76, of W. Bacon St., had a sudden and peaceful death on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
She was born on March 24, 1943 in Waterville, the daughter of the late Richard C., Sr. and Gertrude Lloyd Lewis. Karen was a graduate of Waterville High School and the Central City Business Institute, Syracuse. She had worked for the ISO Insurance Service Organization, for 20 years, was co-owner of the Jo-Kar Bar and Restaurant, Bridgeport and then worked at BJ's Wholesale Club, Syracuse, for 20 years. She enjoyed playing cards with the library card group and had a passion for playing Bingo at the Turning Stone.
Surviving are her brother, Richard C. Lewis, Jr., of Waterville; two special cousins, Sandra Sterling, of Camden and Sally Beckwith, of Canastota; and many other cousins in the U.S. and abroad in Wales and Australia. Also surviving are her canine companions who will miss her very much, Maggie, Molly, Chloe and Sam. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Anna and David Lloyd; and paternal grandparents, P.N. and Lucy Clarke Lewis.
Graveside Services will be in the Waterville Cemetery at a date and time to be announced in the spring. There are no calling hours.
Her family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of the Mohawk Valley Health System, Waterville office, for their compassionate care and to the Waterville Fire Department for responding to her needs.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Waterville Fire Department, 222 E. Main St., Waterville NY 13480 or to Spring Farm Cares, 3364 State Route 12, Clinton NY 13323.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020