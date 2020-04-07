|
Karen (O'Toole) Argento 1946 - 2020
NEEDHAM, MA - Karen O'Toole Argento passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home in Needham, MA, on April 1, 2020.
She was born to Walter and Bernice O'Toole in Utica on June 23, 1946. She graduated from St. John's Elementary School, New Hartford and Utica Catholic Academy. In her early twenties, Karen relocated to Boston, a city she dearly loved, where she had a successful career in business and where she met and married Gary Argento. After retirement, she worked part-time with senior citizens in Needham.
Karen was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Janice Ciszek. She is survived by Gary Argento; her sister, Maureen Orton (Steve), of Clinton; her brother, Joseph, of New Hartford; and her beloved nephews, David Ryan (Susan), Michael Ciszek (Janae) and Jesse Orton (Kayla); and nieces, Jennifer Volz (Robert) and Julie Schenk (Andrew).
A Memorial Service will be held in New Hartford, NY, as conditions permit.
In her memory please support our brave health care workers and first responders as you are able.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020