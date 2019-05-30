|
Karen Clark Keller 1953 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Karen Clark Keller, 66, of New Hartford and formerly of Ewing, NJ, died, May 28, 2019, at her home after a brave and long battle with cancer.
She was born, March 12, 1953, in New Brunswick, NJ, daughter of the late William Raymond Clark and Marian Kennison Clark. She graduated from Rutgers University with her Bachelor's in Mathematics and received her Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology from LaSalle University.
Karen was married to Charles Michael Keller who predeceased her in August of 2017.
She spent most of her working life as a self-employed software and web developer. When she began her career, she was one of the few women in this field and was well-respected by her colleagues.
Karen will be remembered as a generous and caring person. She was an avid reader. As the family matriarch, she enjoyed spending time with family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Michael Centomain and wife, Carol, Frank Centomain and wife, Anna, Karishma (Shah) Circelli and husband, Daniel and Supriya (Shah) Williamson and husband, Brendan; her grandchildren, Alex, Helena, Mateus and Ravi, Anthony and Liam, Sofia, Jaina and William and Phoenix; her stepchildren, Paul Keller, Kathy Masi and Una Kurtz; and step-grandchildren, Cody, Nicholas, Connor, Grace and Riley. She was predeceased by step-granddaughter, Danielle. She also is survived by her brothers and sisters, William Clark, Susan Clark, Peter Cark, Patrick Clark, Marian Brandenburg, Joseph Clark and Daniel Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Monday, June 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The or The International Rescue Committee.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2019