Karen E. Kiehm 1942 - 2019
Karen's Family was Paramount
NEW HARTFORD - Karen E. Kiehm, 76, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with her family by her side.
Karen was born on November 8, 1942, in Boonville, the daughter of Frederick and Mimi (Johnson) Kranbuhl. She was a graduate of New Hartford High School. On October 10, 1960, Karen married Frederick Kiehm in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, a blessed union of 58 years. She was employed at Acacia Village and later in the billing department of CNY Cardiology. Karen was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and a member of the Skenandoa Club and Ladies' Golf League.
She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Karen's attention was on her family as she did not enter the workforce until her children were grown. Her family was the center of her life.
Karen is survived by her beloved husband, Fred, and mother, Mimi, both of New Hartford; four children and their spouses, Frederick Kiehm, Jr., and David Fausnsught, PA, David and Ann Kiehm, Milford, NY, Beth and Robert Kaminski, PA, and Jennifer and Scott Williams, New Hartford; grandchildren, Charles, Sandra, Alexa, Cole, Grace, Jack and Samuel; sisters, Pamela Stevens, NC, and Suzanne Bronk, New Hartford; in-laws, Suzanne Dirtadian, New York Mills, John and Barbara Kiehm, NC, and Deborah and Steven Quinn, Frankfort; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, half-brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her father, Frederick.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Karen's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Kiehm family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., for the care and compassion shown Karen.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019