Karen J. Gerrard 1944 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT, NY - Karen J. Gerrard, 74, of Holland Patent, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
She was born on November 25, 1944, in Prospect, NY, a daughter of the late Malcolm and Emogene (Hegeman) Walter. She was a graduate of Remsen Central Schools and SUNY Oswego State Teachers College, where she received a Bachelor's in Education.
On July 13, 1968, in Remsen, at the Federated Church, she was united in marriage to Thomas Gerrard, a blessed union of over 51 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Karen was a devoted elementary teacher at Poland Central Schools, a job she truly loved and enjoyed. She retired in 2000 after many years of dedicated service.
She attended the Floyd Methodist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially tending to her flower gardens. She loved bowling and traveling with her husband spanning the globe, traveling to 34 countries. She also enjoyed shopping, cooking and baking, but most of all, she loved being a grandma to her adored grandchildren. She cherished the time that she spent with them, making wonderful memories and traditions.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas Gerrard, of Holland Patent; her children, Dr. Andrew J. Gerrard and his wife, Christina, of Bridgewater, NJ and Kelly Gerrard-Smith and her fiancé, Seth Jasiewicz, of Holland Patent; her adored grandchildren, Alexandra, Andrew, Nathan, Emily, Rachel, Faith and Bristol; and her siblings, Maryann Van Leuvan and her husband Al, Brian Walter, Clifton Walter and his wife, Nancy, Sally Dubinsky and Nancy Gothan and her husband, Kurt. She also leaves a brother-in-law, James Gerrard and his wife, Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent, with Pastor Cindy Makarchuk officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday prior to the services from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Interment will be on Friday at 10:00 AM at the Steuben Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Floyd Methodist Church or the Holland Patent Hose Company in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019