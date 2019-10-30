|
Karen L. Mullen
POMPANO BEACH, FL - Karen L. Mullen, 51, passed on October 27, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Karen grew up in Marcy and graduated from Whitesboro H.S., in 1986. Karen lived in South Florida for over 20 years and worked in the casino industry.
She is survived by her brother, Richard and sister-in-law, Jacqueline, of Baldwinsville and her brother, Michael, of Albuquerque, NM.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central NY.
Leave condolences at cremationservicesofcny.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019