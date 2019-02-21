|
|
Karen Loin Hamer 1950 - 2019
UTICA - Karen L. Hamer, loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at her home with her family by her side on February 12, 2019 at the age of 68.
Born Karen Elizabeth Loin on November 18th, 1950, in Utica, NY, she was the daughter of Joseph Loin and Jane Dylik Loin.
Karen is survived by her two sons James Hamer Jr. and Joseph Hamer, Atlanta, GA/Utica, NY, sister Joanne (Robert Walaszewski) Edgewater, FL, dedicated ex-husband James M. Hamer Sr. of New Hartford, NY, her two beloved nieces Anne and Jennifer Walaszewski, Orlando, FL, Aunt Tecla Kondzielawa, Utica, NY, Uncle Joseph Dylik, Norman, OK, Frank Loin (Virginia), Deerfield, NY, Walter Loin (Paula), New Hartford, NY), and two adorable cats Monkey and Bear.
Karen also had and leaves many special friends throughout her life. Too many to think of. Best friend Carol Speciale, who she grew up with and remained close to this day. Irene Kurtelawicz, nurse and movie buddy. Cindy Florenz, her casino buddy and other important casino pals. Pam Rukavena. LouAnn Lonis. Neighbors Millie and Cindy Tamer, Sandy, Margaret, Rona, Lee, Her hairstylist Mary Ellen Shaw, Chris Foster, Judy Mattson, Dorothy from Germany, Sharon Lynch, Kevin Eichler (RIP), Danny Boyle and all kind people in the world she interacted with.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Church, Utica. Those who wish may call from 4-7 PM on Friday (today) at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Avenue, Utica. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019