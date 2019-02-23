|
Karen Loin Hamer 1950 - 2019
UTICA - Karen L. Hamer, loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at her home with her family by her side on February 12, 2019 at the age of 68.
Born Karen Elizabeth Loin on November 18th, 1950, in Utica, NY, she was the daughter of Joseph Loin and Jane Dylik Loin.
She attended Holy Trinity School and then St. Frances De Sales. She graduated from UFA (Utica Free Academy), received an Associates Degree from HCCC (Herkimer County Community College), a Bachelors Degree from Utica College, and a Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Cortland. She was awarded the V.E. Johnson Scholarship for Math and Science students. Since 1972, she worked for various school systems including Holland Patent, Utica, and New Hartford, as a Math teacher, as well as, a private tutor. She was a certified teacher in both NY state and in Florida. Karen taught elementary school to children in grades 1-6, and Social Studies and Math to kids in grades 7-12. Karen retired from the New York State Department of Corrections (Marcy Correctional Facility) as the top Math teacher receiving many illustrious awards.
She was a dedicated contributor and proud member to many organizations and charities that include: NYS Teacher Retirement System, PEF (NYS Public Employees Federation AFL-CIO). Faithful promoter and wearer of Miraculous Medal, Longtime Usher and Volunteer at Stanley Performing Arts Center (her absolute favorite was Phantom of the Opera). Part of the Diversity Committee and loyal and devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church for over 40 years.
She is of Catholic faith and always prayed to Blessed Mother. Karen faithfully prayed the rosary throughout Mass and then at the shrine of Immaculate Mary at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She donated clothes and helped with their annual Bazaar. She took part in Novenas for her parents and other departed souls regularly. In her spare time, Karen also gave to the s, North Shore Animal League, and the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Growing up as Karen Loin, her favorite color was blue, but her life was most certainly not. She adored hanging with her sister Joanie (Joanne) often, and shared a special bond with her. The two outgoing, attractive, girls had so much fun as children and would walk together everywhere. Karen and Joanie enjoyed everything and were the best of friends. Whether it was a long, long walk from their birthplace on 1718 Pierpont Ave. on the railroad tracks to Conkling Ave. for kicks, or a chilly walk from 1425 Fincke Ave., their second house in Utica, to the Parkway and Val Bialas for ice skating and cups of hot chocolate, they led an active life. Let's not forget them hanging out in the park and swimming together as sisters at Addison Miller Pool! Karen and Joanie would soon be married and more adventures would begin. With their husbands, they enjoyed going to Shakey's Pizza, camping, concerts, road trips, backyard cookouts, everything!
Karen married Jim Hamer in 1972 at Holy Trinity Church in Utica, NY. The couple had their honeymoon at the Newport Resort Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. They first lived in East Utica and then moved onto great times at the Sadaquada Apartments in Whitesboro, NY. It was her husband Jim, cat Gussy, and newborn son Jimmy (James Michael Hamer Jr.) who shared her love there. Soon after, she bought her home in Utica, NY. In 1979, Joey (Joseph Bernard Hamer) was born and her family was complete with joy. Karen, Jim, and the boys would travel together on many trips as a family and also with friends, the Speciales. Toronto, Niagara Falls, Ocean City, MD, Wildwood, NJ, and more. One of her favorite trips was to Wilmington, NC, with her son Joe. On that trip they enjoyed the boardwalk, the beach and visiting Screen Gems Studios. There was never a dull moment. She taught her kids to be the best, to work hard, and never give up. She lived for her sons. Taught them how to be a fighter like her, while keeping them in tune with the Church and the teachings of Jesus Christ. She enrolled them in Cub Scouts, had them brought up in Catholic Schools (Our Lady of Lourdes and Notre Dame High School), and had them tackle many different sports. She was especially proud of her son Joe's participation in New Hartford Hockey as Assistant Captain for the team. She also was proud of her son Jimmy's NJROTC program affiliation.
Karen Hamer was a "Mother" in the purest form. Probably the most self sacrificing person ever, she brightened days and nights alike. Like a modern day Mother Teresa, Karen Hamer gave everyone her all, gave everyone presents, hugs, kisses and the most meaningful conversations. She'd wear jewels (always looking good) and drop helpful jewels (knowledge), giving off a healing vibe to those who listened. When she entered a room, she was equally verbally and visually entralling. Her friends, relatives, and animals alike were all an intricate part of her daily blessing.
Karen took immense pride in her family, cats, and wonderful home since it was bought in 1975 with her loving husband, Jim. Many holidays were spent together at her beautiful home with her entire family on Sunnyside Drive in Utica, NY. The elegant fireplace, Karen's decorative mantle, and her cast iron antique bathtub she relaxed in, were astonishing. Her signature red door stands out to everyone that drives by to this day. Beautiful decorations and seasonal wreaths adorn the front of the house, all proudly done by her own hands. Once inside, one would encounter her vintage Meyda Lamp Collection that shined with the sun coming through the spotless windows. Karen kept an immaculate, dust-free house daily, one that you could actually eat off the floor of (if she didn't have cats!). Smile
Karen loved to shop. For everything and everyone. Clothes, shoes, makeup, gifts, jewelry. Her favorite perfume was definitely Red Door by Elizabeth Arden. She wore something completely new everyday. Fabulous coordinated outfits daily, with the accessories to match, Karen was and still is the epitome of style and class. Whether it was out in public or around the house she always shined. Hess', Kaufmann's, Macy's and Boscov's were some known spots she would boast about finding the hottest outfits and show them off to us. She made her rounds from local New York malls and boutiques like Sangertown Square, to Canal Street and the Diamond District in NYC, then on down to these gigantic flea markets in the blazing Florida heat and other assorted spots around the country. Don't forget the San Gennaro Feast, Chinatown, her bus trips to Atlantic City, flights to Las Vegas, one time touring Steve Wynn's home with him personally. She remembered the amazing aquarium and the exotic sharks he had swimming there! During her travels, she made sure she always put others first. When it came to purchasing a present for someone special, she knew what specific people liked and was able to pick out things for her friends and family that they absolutely adored.
Karen Hamer grooved to music of all genres. She bought records, tapes, and CD's all throughout her life. Top 40, Pop, R&B Soul, Reggae, Movie Soundtracks, and Broadway flowed through her mind, soul, and body. She then gave that energy back to everyone she encountered.
Always a cute, lovable, angel, Karen made everyone happy. She loved going to Sylvan Beach all her life and enjoyed the Utica Zoo too!
Karen was a strong willed and spunky woman. Told it like it is! She very rarely asked for help (even at 5'2 " tall!). This strength had her working at her favorite job, Marcy Correctional Facility as a top tier teacher specializing in Math, Science, and History. The inmates called her "Mrs. H", her name of course, but with a slight reference to Mr. T, because she wore a lot of gold to work, along with her blazers and cat pins. They thought she was the absolute realest person to be there and her gleaming personality and down to earth demeanor made it much easier for them to focus while behind the walls. They loved her! During this stressful, but rewarding time, she let them and her family know how much she cared for them. Helping the inmates to receive an education made her feel so special. She told of how she went through the 9/11 disaster with them and showed them empowering movies, motivating her inmates and pushing them to learn.
Karen loved watching movies at the Uptown Theatre from her youth until they closed their doors in 2013. She'd even pop her own popcorn sometimes and bring in her favorite movie candy, Sno-Caps. Mom also enjoyed going to Tony Sparagna's Restaurant since she was a little girl on Lenox Ave. until that too closed in 2012. O'scugnizzo's Pizza still stands and that was her favorite pizza in the city. Tony's Burrstone made her happy as well.
Throughout retirement, she was up at the crack of dawn daily to feed her cats, her favorite outdoor birds and other animals, and to tend to her manicured yard and landscaping, no matter the season. Her prized garden with all her different flowers (Red Roses, Rose Bushes, Black Eyed Susans, Peonies, Zinnias, Ferns, Daisys, Tulips, Orange Poppies, Marigolds, and Mums) reflected the sunshine she always loved (God's Light), and brought out her radiant smile. Karen remained so active, it seemed like she had never lost her youth. She definitely kept busy after retiring as a Tier 1 teacher. She loved the nighttime just as much. Sometimes she opted to relax in her dust free castle eating Half Moon Ice Cream from Byrne Dairy or maybe a simple frozen DiGiorno's Pizza. Watching Wheel of Fortune faithfully, Jeopardy, and The Voice.
Other nights were her absolute favorite. Driving up in to the Turning Store Casino and Hotel to have a blast. Slots were her game. Triple 777's and Pirates Gold were her machines. She left many nights a very, very happy woman. She extended her trips to see her sons in Atlanta, GA and to Florida for fun to visit her sister Joanne, Brother In-Law Bob, and nieces Anne and Jenny Walaszewski. Her two sons would also frequently return to the area from Atlanta to be with her. Seeing and spending time with both of her grown boys melted her heart. Through her selfless upbringing, Karen helped construct and shape them into the successful men they are today, making her immensely proud of them. This beautiful bond made them all realize that family was and is the most important part of life.
Throughout each decade, Karen stood strong as a proud mother while keeping consistent with the times. She kept her same, perfect white smile, and wild style of humor, all while exhibiting intense love for all whom she connected with in her life.
Karen L. Hamer clearly lived for her family, especially her two sons, Joe and Jim. And please don't forget her cats! Karen held a special bond with the cats she loved throughout the years. They showed her so much affection and were the most precious thing to her. She groomed, brushed, and fed all of them each day like her own blood. They absolutely lived a life of fabulous, feline luxury with Karen in her blessed home. Starting with the original, outdoor madman and protector of the house, Gussy, followed by the king of the block Fluffy and Angel the Cow Cat, then silky sisters Frosty and Pumpkin, and now Monkey and Bear who she just adopted and established a 2 year bond with. Pray for them, as they still wonder where their mother is daily.
Holidays were always a festive time. Karen loved to decorate and cook in her home for her family to come over to enjoy and celebrate our togetherness. Meatballs and spaghetti. Goulash. Chicken breast dinner, and Rice Porcupines were some of her secret, delicious meals.
Karen remained faithful to her Polish roots. She continued to celebrate her Polish heritage into her adult life to the fullest extent. She visited Holy Trinity Church annually for Easter. Great memories of the blessing of the baskets and the changing of the guards by Baby Jesus' tomb. Visiting Chesters Flowers to see the baby chicks. Traditional customs she learned from her mother Jane. One known as Wigilia. A Christmas Eve Vigil Supper with family after Mass. It starts with the breaking of Oplatki (Christmas Wafer) to celebrate the birth of Baby Jesus. Foods included Kielbasa, Rye Bread, Pea Soup, Mushroom Soup, Pierogies, Golumpki (Stuffed Cabbage), and an array of pies for dessert. Yum!
Karen was and still is a miracle given to us from God the Almighty. She lived, breathed and walked in her footsteps for the Glory of God. A treasured and devout Catholic, the pinnacle of her life was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Karen was indeed a modern day saint. She prayed to Jesus, Mary, and many other Saints daily, not just weekly or yearly. Teaching and loving others were her God given talents. She had the patience and heart to pull through it all. Mom, Sister, Wife, and Aunt. We Love You! Always and forever. May you rest peacefully with your parents and cats in Heaven until we see you again.
Karen is survived by her two sons James Hamer Jr. and Joseph Hamer, Atlanta, GA/Utica, NY, sister Joanne (Robert Walaszewski) Edgewater, FL, dedicated ex-husband James M. Hamer Sr. of New Hartford, NY, her two beloved nieces Anne and Jennifer Walaszewski, Orlando, FL, Aunt Tecla Kondzielawa, Utica, NY, Uncle Joseph Dylik, Norman, OK, Frank Loin (Virginia), Deerfield, NY, Walter Loin (Paula), New Hartford, NY), and two adorable cats Monkey and Bear.
Karen also had and leaves many special friends throughout her life. Too many to think of. Best friend Carol Speciale and her husband, Harry, who she grew up with and remained close to this day. Irene Kurtelawicz, nurse and movie buddy. Cindy Florenz, her casino buddy and other important casino pals. Carol Siuta, Dick and Barbara Jordan, Bob Abrams, Pam Rukavena, LouAnn Lonis, the Spaziani family, Neighbors Millie and Cindy Tamer, Sandy, Margaret, Rona, Lee, her hairstylist Mary Ellen Shaw, Chris Foster, Judy Mattson, Dorothy from Germany, Sharon Lynch, Kevin Eichler (RIP), Danny Boyle and all kind people in the world she interacted with.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019