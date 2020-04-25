Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Couglar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl J. "Bud" Couglar Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl J. "Bud" Couglar Sr. Obituary
Karl J. "Bud" Couglar, Sr. 1949 - 2020
UTICA/ROCHESTER - Karl J. "Bud" Couglar, Sr., 70, of Utica and formerly of Rochester, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at The Pines at Utica Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Karl was born in Rochester on May 26, 1949, a son of the late Carmi and Virginia (Bouqueart) Couglar, Jr. For 44 years until his retirement, he was employed with Xerox Corp., Rochester. He was a member of the Pultneyville Volunteer Fire Department, member and past president of the Wayne County Youth Bowling Association and bowled in several bowling leagues in the Rochester area. Bud was a classic car enthusiast and loved being outdoors working in his yard.
Karl is survived by his companion, Linda Furry, Utica; a daughter, Karriane (Daniel) Goodwill, Williamson, NY; a son, Karl J. (Jill) Couglar, Jr., Oak Ridge, NC; two grandchildren, Ashley Couglar and Sydney Couglar, both of NC; two brothers, Carmi (Joan) Couglar, Greece, NY and Robert (Debbie) Couglar, Greece, NY; Linda's children, Kent (Ashleigh) Furry and their daughter, Ginny and Justin Furry and his children, Justin and Dante; and many nieces and nephews. Karl was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Tartaglia.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the Pultneyville Vol. Fire Dept. or the .
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -