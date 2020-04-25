|
Karl J. "Bud" Couglar, Sr. 1949 - 2020
UTICA/ROCHESTER - Karl J. "Bud" Couglar, Sr., 70, of Utica and formerly of Rochester, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at The Pines at Utica Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Karl was born in Rochester on May 26, 1949, a son of the late Carmi and Virginia (Bouqueart) Couglar, Jr. For 44 years until his retirement, he was employed with Xerox Corp., Rochester. He was a member of the Pultneyville Volunteer Fire Department, member and past president of the Wayne County Youth Bowling Association and bowled in several bowling leagues in the Rochester area. Bud was a classic car enthusiast and loved being outdoors working in his yard.
Karl is survived by his companion, Linda Furry, Utica; a daughter, Karriane (Daniel) Goodwill, Williamson, NY; a son, Karl J. (Jill) Couglar, Jr., Oak Ridge, NC; two grandchildren, Ashley Couglar and Sydney Couglar, both of NC; two brothers, Carmi (Joan) Couglar, Greece, NY and Robert (Debbie) Couglar, Greece, NY; Linda's children, Kent (Ashleigh) Furry and their daughter, Ginny and Justin Furry and his children, Justin and Dante; and many nieces and nephews. Karl was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Tartaglia.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the Pultneyville Vol. Fire Dept. or the .
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020