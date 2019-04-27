|
|
Karolyn G. Crockett
GREENVILLE - Karolyn G. Crockett, 92, formerly a resident of Clinton, NY, passed away, April 25, 2019 in Greenville, SC.
She was born in Ohio, the eldest child of John Jay Gould and Albertine Heckel Gould. She was a graduate of Butler University. On July 30, 1950, she was wed to George R. Crockett at the Fairview Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, a marriage that lasted 61 years.
She worked, for many years, at the Burke Library at Hamilton College and the Kirkland Town Library. She was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi. She was a charter member of P.E.O., a philanthropic, education organization.
She leaves her daughter, Christine Crockett Morgan and her husband, Dr. Mike Morgan, Jr., of Pittsboro, NC; Dr. Jay Crockett and his wife, Dr. Amy Crockett, of Piedmont, SC; her four grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Morgan, Dr. Meghan Morgan-Smith, Chandler Crockett, Carson Crockett; and her great-grandchildren, Sadie and Coleson Smith. She was predeceased by her husband and her daughter, Susan Crockett Knaack.
Friends may call on Tuesday, April 30th from 6-8 PM at the Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Private services will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kirkland Town Library, 55 ½ College Street, Clinton, NY 13323.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019