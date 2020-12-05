Katherine A. Conley 1922 - 2020
UTICA - Katherine A. Conley, 98, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 29, 2020, with her loving son, Rick and daughter-in-law, Crystal, at her side.
Katherine was born in Utica, NY, on June 18, 1922, the daughter of Frederick LaFortez and Margaret (Owens) LaFortez Hartman. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and a lifelong resident of Utica.
Kay was an avid bowler, starting in 1942 and ending in 2005. She was honored to be inducted in 1995 in the Utica Women's Bowling Association "Hall of Fame". She was active in UWBA, serving as a director in 1972 for 12 years. She also served on the Credentials Committee for the 1990 NY State Tournament in Utica. In 1987, Kay received the honor of Member Emeritus. She has bowled in 20 state tournaments and has been on three city tournament championship teams. In 1970, Kay and Carolyn Marsh were NY State "B" doubles champions. She was also named Senior Woman Bowler of the Year.
Kay was forever young at heart and no matter where you were, if you heard her voice and laugh, you knew it was Kay.
The greatest joy of her life was her son, Rick. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Crystal Conley; her nephews, William LaFortez, Scott Weston and James Weston and their families. She is also survived by Andrew and Angela Brennan and their daughters, Andrea Kaszycki and Angeline Parshall, who lovingly called her "Aunt Kay Kay"; and her best friend and partner in crime, Rose Nassif.
She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Beryl and Jim Weston; her stepfather, Lawrence Hartman; and great-nephew, Billy LaFortez.
The family thanks the doctors, nurses and nurses' aides at Mulberry House of Sitrin Health Care, for their support and love while Kay was a resident there.
Kay will be remembered as a warm and loving, mother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed. "Heaven has gained a beautiful angel".
There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life and burial, in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica, will be held in the Spring.
Those wishing to make a donation in Katherine's memory, please consider Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.