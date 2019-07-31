|
|
Katherine "Kathy" Engelbrecht 1947 - 2019
AUGUSTA, NY - Katherine "Kathy" Engelbrecht, 71, died Friday, July 26, 2019.
Kathy was born on December 5, 1947, in Augusta, NY, the daughter of Theodore and Christine Diehl Engelbrecht. Kathy had an infectious smile and gentle soul. She enjoyed her day and work programs, bowling, music, television and visiting Disney World.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her brothers, Richard, Ted (Sharyn), JC (Bonnie); and several nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates and would like to thank Loi Wynn, nurse; Sue Relyea, cousin; the Walnut Street staff; and the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for the support, encouragement and care they provided Kathy over the years.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Kirkland Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter. Arrangements by Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home For Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court Street, Rome, NY.
You may send a message of sympathy online, at www.princeboydhyatt.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019