Katherine "Kate" Ferriter Collins
SCHENECTADY, NY - Katherine Ferriter Collins, "Kate", 100, formerly of Scotia and Guilderland, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady.
Kate was born on Taylor Street, in Utica and was the daughter of Elizabeth Sweeney Ferriter and James Ferriter.
In addition to her parents, Kate was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Haunfelner and Nan Ferriter; and brothers, Francis Ferriter, Joseph Ferriter, John Ferriter and James Ferriter. Kate was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Lionel Collins, Jr.; and her son, Paul Collins. Kate is survived by her four daughters; two sons; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center.
A private Mass will be held at a later date and a private burial will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
To express condolences, please visit bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019