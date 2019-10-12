|
Kathleen A. Cichon 1963 - 2019
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - After a fearless battle with aggressive uterine cancer, Kathleen Ann Cichon, born February 3, 1963, in Utica, passed away on October 5, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Kathy, a loving mother of one, was 56.
Kathy was the youngest of seven children born to the late Chester and Wanda (Castello) Cichon. Kathy graduated from T.R. Proctor High School (Class of '81) and Utica School of Commerce. For the last nine years, Kathy has worked in property management for Lincoln Property Company. Kathy had a passion for music, dancing and a tasty beer. Her friends and family enjoyed her fun-loving spirit, quick wit and zest for life. She enjoyed walks on the beach, early morning sunrises and beautiful sunsets and playing with her dog, Lola.
Kathy is survived by her son, Timothy G. Teepell; sister, Mary Patricia Cichon; brothers, Chester S. Cichon and wife, Judy, Michael J. Cichon and wife, Molly, David P. Cichon, Timothy P. Cichon and wife, Emily, and James R. Cichon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and good friends. Kathy also leaves behind her beloved furry companion, Lola.
A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12:00 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, 600 Jay St., Utica, NY 13501. A gathering will follow and will be announced at the Church service. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will also be held in the West Palm Beach area where Kathy lived. Those details were announced on social media, or please reach out to the family for details.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you consider a donation to one of the following organizations: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation of Palm Beach County, where Kathy was cared for with comfort and dignity, at https://trustbridgefoundation.org/, or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., Oneida County, NY, at http://hospicecareinc.org/, or Florida Keys SPCA, where Kathy adopted her beloved Lola, at https://fkspca.org/.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019