|
|
Kathleen A. "Katie" Hyde 1966 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Kathleen A. "Katie" Hyde, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Gan Kavod Home in New Hartford, where she had been a resident.
Born in Utica, Katie was the daughter of Mary Janice (Ireland) Hyde and the late John William Hyde. She was raised and educated in local schools, where she attended BOCES, until the age of 21. At one time, she held a position at the ARC on Arnold Ave. in Utica, where she worked as an assembler. Katie loved church; she enjoyed the programs at St. Patrick's - St. Anthony's Church, in Chadwicks and Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in Utica. She volunteered as a Teachers Assistant for the Religion Classes and was a Eucharistic Minister for both parishes. She also volunteered for the Adirondack Railroad and was an avid Yankee baseball fan and she was her sisters' biggest fan at all of Colleen's soft ball games; she cheered her on at every game, becoming well known to all who attended. Katie enjoyed being a part of many Special Olympics, she was proud to have been able to participate. She had a zest for life, was high spirited and had lots of love to share with everyone she met.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Janice Hyde, of Utica; a sister and brother-in-law, Colleen and John Egresits, of Marcy; a niece, Samantha; a nephew, John; an uncle, Joseph Bednarezyki, of Utica; and an aunt, Priscilla Ireland, of Canastota; and several cousins and many special friends.
There will be no public visitation. Katie's funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday morning at 11:30, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Genesee Street in Utica. The family will receive visitors immediately following the mass.
Please consider memorial contributions in lieu of floral offerings to the ARC, Oneida-Lewis Chaptor, 245 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501 or Gan Kavod, 6 Kavod Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at church at her funeral.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Katie's family wishes to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff of the Gan Kavod Home for the care and compassion shown to Katie during her stay.
To view Katie's online memorial, please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020