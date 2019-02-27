|
Kathleen A. Muller 1950 - 2019
POLAND - Kathleen A. Muller, 68, of Cold Brook Street, died on February 24, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford, following a brief illness, with her children by her side.
Mrs. Muller was born on October 31, 1950, in Utica, a daughter of Doris (Coe) Piechowicz of Utica and the late Chester J. Piechowicz, Sr. Kathleen received her education in Utica schools. On August 2, 1969, she was united in marriage with John "Toby" Muller at St. Joseph - St. Patrick Church, Utica. She was employed at Fleet Bank prior to taking time off to raise her two children. After they were grown, Kathy worked as a secretary for the Transportation Department at Poland Central School, from where she retired and enjoyed a "life of leisure". Toby preceded her in death on September 30, 2015.
She was an avid collector of "stuff" and loved going to estate sales to find "treasurers".
Survivors include her mother, Doris Piechowicz and her companion, Chuck Cantor, of Utica; one son, John (Nancy) Muller, II, of Dover, DE; one daughter, Kimberly (Kevin) DiFillippo, of Cold Brook; one brother, Chester (Tammy) Piechowicz, Jr., of Utica; two sisters, Susan (Terry) Simmons and Cynthia Muller, all of Utica; one grandson, Ian (Crista) Muller, of Boston, MA; and several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Amy Hunt, of Cold Brook. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her father.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A private prayer service for the family will be led by the Rev. Anthony LaFache.
Memorials may be made to One Dog More! Contributions can be made online at https://onedogmore.org.
Online tributes at: www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019