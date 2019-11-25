|
|
Kathleen (Gigliotti) George 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Kathleen (Gigliotti) George, age 92, entered into rest on Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital with the love and support of her family.
She was born in Utica on August 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Paciello Gigliotti and was educated in local schools. Kathleen was employed, for over 24 years, in the Employment Department with the Oneida County Dept. of Social Services, until her retirement.
Kathleen's true passion in life was being a grandmother. Her warmth, strong will and endless support was always evident. She was devoted to making sure her loved ones were taken care of. Kathleen provided endless memories for her family to cherish. Her warm smile will live on in the hearts of her family forever.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah George, of Utica; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul George, of Whitesboro and David and Lori George, of Syracuse; her beloved grandchildren, Sara, David and Nicholas George and Sam and Liz Procopio; three great-grandchildren, Joseph, Gino and Michael Procopio. She was predeceased by one brother, Steven Gigliotti; and one sister, Josephine LoPriore.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to in memory of Kathleen.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019