Kathleen "Kathy" J. Warren 1958 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Mrs. Kathleen "Kathy" J. Warren, 61, of Schuyler, NY, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Utica Rehab and Nursing Center, Utica.
Kathleen was born in New Hartford, NY, on December 12, 1958, the daughter of R. Homer and Catherine (Genter) Jones. She was raised and educated in Holland Patent, was a graduate of Holland Patent Central School and earned her RN degree from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing. On August 31, 1991, Kathy was united in marriage with Karl P. Warren at Ava Methodist Church, Ava, NY. At one time, Kathy was employed with Heritage Healthcare Center, later with St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Family Home Care and most recently, as a teacher with the Oneida-Madison County BOCES, LPN Program.
Kathy enjoyed square dancing, sewing, quilting and most importantly, preaching the good news of Lord. She was a Certified Lay Minister in the Methodist Church, a member and Sunday school teacher at West Schuyler United Methodist Church and was very active with VIA de CRISTO (Way of Christ).
Mrs. Warren is survived by her loving husband, Karl; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger Lewis and Kathy Jones, of Wisconsin, Russell John and Carol Anne Jones, of Maryland and Timothy J. and Linda Jones, of Ilion; sister-in law, Dorothy Hale, of Sherrill; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; cousins; and special mention of her niece, Crystal Jones.
Visitation for family and friends is Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Face coverings are required and social distancing protocols must be observed. A memorial service, to Celebrate Kathy's Life, will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at West Schuyler United Methodist Church, 297 Wood Lane, Schuyler, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 in Kathy's memory.
