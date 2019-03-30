Kathleen M. Platt 1945 - 2019

Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother

NEW HARTFORD - Kathleen M. (Elliott) Platt, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.

Kathleen was born on November 19, 1945, in Utica, to the late Paul B. and Elvira (DeBernardis) Elliott. She was a graduate of UFA. On August 21, 1965, Kathleen married Thomas J. Platt in St. Francis de Sales Church, a blessed union of 53 years.

Kathleen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She made every holiday and special occasion exceptional, especially with her Christmas decorations. Celebrating birthdays were important for Kathleen, always making it a point to call and sing happy birthday, something the family always looked forward to. She found joy in making others happy and had a unique ability to find that special gift. The Platt house was always open to the neighborhood kids who gathered for food and treats that Kathleen lovingly served. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas; children, Thomas (Sue) Platt, Kimberly (Joe) Martin and Michael (Kristin) Platt; grandchildren, Kayla, J.T., Justin, Carissa, Joshua, Jayden and Aubrey; nieces and nephews, Elliott, Eric, Steven, Mara and Goddaughter Maureen; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Eric Haase, and brother, Paul Elliott.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 6 p.m. following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, in keeping with Kathleen's love of teddy bears, please consider donating a teddy bear to be given to a children's organization in Kathleen's honor. A collection box will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019