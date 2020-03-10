|
Kathleen M. Randall 1948 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Kathleen M. Randall, 71, of New Hartford, died suddenly on March 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born on October 9, 1948 in Utica, daughter of the late Charles and Beverly Prucker. She graduated from St. Francis DeSales and received her Bachelor's Degree from Utica College of Syracuse University.
Kathleen married William H. Randall on May 21, 1977 at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford.
She retired after 42 years of employment at Utica College; when she retired she was Director of ITS Services. At one time, Kathy and her husband Bill were co-owners of the New Hartford Town Crier.
She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes and previously the Newman Community of Utica College.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Kathleen is survived by her husband, William H. Randall; two daughters, Kristin L. (David) Phelps, Amanda L. (Corey) Krutz, all of New Hartford; her grandchildren, Michael and Katelynn Phelps and Hunter Krutz; her stepmother, who she thought of as a mother, Irene Haracz, of New Hartford; her siblings, Diane (Russell) Green, FL, Richard (Lisa) Prucker, of NC, Michael (Donna) Fenton, of NC, Patrick (Penny) Fenton, Amsterdam, NY, Steve (Kathy) Fenton, of AZ, Mary Fenton, of FL, Irene Fenton, of NV and Joseph (Lisa) Fenton, of WA; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and special important friends.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the New Hartford Fire Department, Edwards Ambulance, New Hartford Police Department and the Staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for all of their efforts with Kathleen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will greet friends following the Mass. There are no calling hours.
In memory of Kathleen, donations may be made to the New Hartford Fire Department or Utica College.
Online messages may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremations Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020