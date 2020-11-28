Kathleen (Pucine) Madia 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Kathleen (Pucine) Madia, age 90, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called home to the Lord and reunited with her husband and our adored father, Anthony on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Born in Utica on June 9, 1930, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Anthony S. "Dean" and Angeline (Fierro) Pucine. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1948 and the Utica School of Commerce where she earned a diploma in Business studies. On September 9, 1950, she married Anthony L. Madia, Sr. They were childhood sweethearts and he was so much a part of the Pucine family. They shared over 46 years together as companions in all their journeys and held a dignified respect for one another. She missed all the wonderful times with him and spent the rest of her years always holding him close to her heart and tending to the family that they created together. Anthony passed away on October 3, 1996.
Kathleen worked as a secretary at the General Electric Company and also held a position with the City of Utica. She had a unique affection for decorating her home, as well as tending to her plants indoors and outdoors. If you were in her company, you would see a part of her personality in her perfectly appointed and decorated surroundings. She was completely satisfied in the very humble and private lifestyle she chose to live. She was an outstanding cook and baker and her specialties were well received and remembered. Friendly, fun-loving, light-hearted, and humorous, she enjoyed social gatherings. She was a graceful woman, well-attired in her apparel and appearance, to the finest detail. She never slowed down and directed her energy to humbly helping others in need. She shared a particularly intense bond with her identical twin, Joan; their lives were very private, and the details were "just between them". They talked 5 times a day. If one was sick, the other would know before it was ever told. Each held a love for their dogs. All medical, beauty, and shopping appointments were scheduled concurrently. It was a "package deal", and no one could break up that twosome. Additionally, there was a prescribed time when the twins would talk to their sister, Dolores, every week. Shopping was a serious business for Kathleen, but she didn't wander far from home. Her nightly routine included a glass of merlot on ice! She was gracious, giving, and willing to go the extra mile, especially when it came to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was their champion and confidant. Likewise, her daughters-in-law and her son-in-law she loved as her own children.
A communicant of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, Kathleen practiced her Catholic faith with great devotion, and the good Lord directed her path. Her family remembers her sharing her beliefs and scripture with them at appropriate and meaningful times, and all phases of her life reflected her faith. She read her prayer book religiously, in private, and her life was one that could be truly looked at as someone who led by example.
Home was where her heart was, and it was there that she was comforted by her family and cuddled with her Maltese, "Chloe".
She never left home too long. Kathleen was gentile, unforgettable, and legendary.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sue A. and Mayor Robert M. Palmieri; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Jean Madia, and Anthony L., Jr. and Jolene Madia; cherished grandchildren, twins Alyssa and Thomas Trevisani, Amy and Dr. Joseph Mungari, Tara and James Holt, Andrea and Brian Bansner, Robert and Kristin Palmieri; Megan Madia, Kate Madia, Drew and Kelly Madia, Daniel and Dr. Nancy Madia; Matthew and Ashley Madia, and Nicole Madia; adored great-grandchildren, T.J., and Ryan, Joey, and Lexi, John, twins Gia, and John, Bianca, Brian, Jos, Sara, Robbie, Vivianne, and Claire; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Dolores and her late husband Henry Borys, and twin sister Joan and her husband Philip Jones. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins, especially acknowledging Patty and Ted Bowker, and Pauline Giovanazzo; and her many friends, too numerous to mention. Kathleen was preceded by three special aunts, Mary Fierro, Josephine Costanza, and Rose Bellanger; She was also predeceased by her in-laws, Joseph A. Sr. and Domenica "Mickey" Madia, Thomas Madia, Frank S. Sr. and Rose Madia, and Gaetano "Guy" Madia.
The family extends their heartfelt love and respect to Dr. Fred Talarico, Dr. Bradley Sklar (family friend and advisor), and Dr. Andrea Johnson, for their collective medical expertise; the medical ICU staff at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center who were outstanding in their care and accommodation of Kathleen and her family.
The family will honor and commemorate Kathleen's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kathleen's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered.
Interment will follow graveside in St. Agnes Cemetery alongside her husband.
