Kathleen (Pucine) Madia
Kathleen (Pucine) Madia 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Kathleen (Pucine) Madia, age 90, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called home to the Lord and reunited with her husband, Anthony on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Born in Utica on June 9, 1930, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Anthony S. "Dean" and Angeline (Fierro) Pucine. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1948 and the Utica School of Commerce where she earned a diploma in Business. On September 9, 1950, she married her childhood sweetheart, Anthony L. Madia, Sr. They shared over 46 years together until his passing on October 3, 1996.
Kathleen was employed as a secretary at the General Electric Company and also worked for the City of Utica. She had a unique affection for decorating her home, as well as tending to her plants and flowers. Friendly, fun-loving, light-hearted, and humorous, she enjoyed social gatherings particularly those with family. She shared a particularly loving bond with her identical twin, Joan, whom she saw daily. Additionally, there was a prescribed time each week when the twins would talk to their sister, Dolores. Kathleen was always gracious, giving, and willing to go the extra mile, especially when it came to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her daughters-in-law and her son-in-law were loved as her own children. A communicant of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, Kathleen practiced her Catholic faith with great devotion, and the good Lord directed her path. She read and reflected on her Bible routinely, and her life was one that could be truly looked upon as someone who led by example.
Home was always where her heart resided, and it was there that she was comforted by visits and calls from family and cuddled with her Maltese, "Chloe".
Kathleen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sue A. (Mayor Robert M.) Palmieri; sons and daughters-in-law, John (Jean) Madia, and Anthony L., Jr. (Jolene) Madia; cherished grandchildren, twins Alyssa (Thomas) Trevisani, Amy (Dr. Joseph) Mungari, Tara (James) Holt, Andrea (Brian) Bansner, Robert (Kristin) Palmieri; Megan Madia, Kate Madia, Drew (Kelly) Madia, Daniel (Dr. Nancy) Madia; Matthew (Ashley) Madia, and Nicole Madia; adored great-grandchildren, T.J., and Ryan, Joey, and Lexi, J.R., twins Gia, and John, Bianca, Brian, Jos, Sara, Robbie, Vivianne, and Claire; and her sisters and brother-in-law, Dolores, and twin sister Joan and her husband Philip Jones. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins, especially Patty and Ted Bowker; Pauline Giovanazzo; and her many friends, too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Hank Borys; three aunts that she loved dearly, Rose Bellenger, Josephine Costanzo and Mary Fierro; in-laws, Joseph A. Sr. and Domenica "Mickey" Madia, Thomas Madia, Frank S. Sr. and Rose Madia, and Gaetano "Guy" Madia.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation and respect to Dr. Fred Talarico, Dr. Bradley Sklar, friend to the family, and Dr. Andrea Johnson, for their collective medical expertise, and the medical ICU staff at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center who were outstanding in their care and accommodation of Kathleen and her family.
The family will honor and commemorate Kathleen's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kathleen's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks covering your nose and mouth are required, and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. Memorial contributions in Kathleen's memory may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society online at https://stevens-swan.org/donate or St. Marianne Cope's Westside Kitchen online at https://mmwsk.org. Envelopes will be available at the service. Interment will follow graveside in St. Agnes Cemetery alongside her husband.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Kathleen's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
November 29, 2020
So sorry !! What a wonderful person, PHS'48 classmate and friend. God bless, Katie.
Donald De Rosa
Classmate
November 29, 2020
To the Madia family,
My sincere condolences on the passing of your mom. Please know that others share in your loss and may God comfort all of you in your time of grief.
Rick Polera
Friend
November 29, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences for a wonderful woman and a wonderful family.
from Fran Pensero and family
Francis A Pensero
Friend
November 29, 2020
Sue and family. My sincere condolences for your mother. I knew her from working in City Hall. She was a beautiful person inside and out. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Alberina Rosato
Friend
