Kathleen "Kathy" Meenan 1958 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Kathleen "Kathy" (Talerico) Meenan, age 61, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Abraham House in Rome. Her loving family was by her side after a meaningful life and courageous battle.
Kathleen was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Patricia E. (Neary) Talerico. She is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Bernard H. "Bernie" Meenan, Jr.; her sons and daughters-in-law, Jason Meenan and Heather Meenan, and James and Dr. Justyna Meenan, DVM; her adored grandchildren, Christian, and Adriana Meenan; and Annabelle Meenan; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon Henkle, Debbie and Bob Williamson Jr., and Donna and Tony Gerardo; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony "Tony" and Patricia Talerico, Michael and Christine Talerico, Richard and Kathy Talerico, Thomas "Tom" Talerico, and Edward "Ed" and Trish Talerico. She was preceded by her wonderful big brother, Carl Talerico. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, uncle Bud Neary; in-laws, Charles and Lynda Cooper, Cynthia Meenan, Ida Bonanza, Kevin Meenan, Donald H. "Joe" Meenan, Kathleen and Frank Zammiello, Haynie Jurkowski, and Raymond Wells; her longtime and treasured family friends, George and Sandy O'Dell; and a multitude of friends who have graced her life including Robin, Lucille, Nancy, and Carol. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, James and Eleanor Neary; father-in-law, Bernard Meenan Sr.; mother-in-law, Nellie H. Jurkowski; and in-laws, Theresa I. Wells, Clifford A. Jurkowski II, and Robert Bonanza, Sr.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-5 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to the Hematology/Oncology Associates (HOA) of Central New York online at https://www.hoacny.com/news-events in Kathy's honor. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Kathleen's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Sunday at 5:00 immediately upon the conclusion of visitation.
"Mom was genuine in all aspects of her life, and thus beloved by many." ...Thoughts from her sons
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019