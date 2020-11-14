1/1
Kathleen Millicent "Kay" (Gurdo) Tomaselli
1926 - 2020
BRICK - Kathleen (Kay) Millicent Tomaselli, of Brick, NJ, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence while under the loving care of her daughter, Mary Elizabeth.
Born in Utica, NY, on June 11, 1926, Kay was the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Coriale) Gurdo. She was raised in Utica and graduated from Thomas R. Proctor High School. On October 19, 1946, Kay married Joseph Tomaselli and together they celebrated 67 years of marriage until his death in 2013.
Kay was a member of a sorority in high school and maintained those special friendships throughout her life. After graduating, Kay began her career with AT&T as a telephone operator. During her 39 years of service with AT&T, she was promoted several times, attaining a management position as chief operator that she held until her retirement in 1985.
After retiring, Kay and Joe split their time between their homes in Utica and Clearwater, FL. No matter where Kay was, she could be heard saying, "The door is always open."
Kay was devoted to her family and loved entertaining. She was an amazing cook and was happiest when her home was full of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends enjoying themselves, her company and her delicious meals.
Kay was the mother of four children and their families and was predeceased by her dear son-in-law, Vinnie Talarico, in 2019. Kay is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Mary (Joseph) Tomaselli, of Ithaca, NY; son, Richard Tomaselli, of Remsen, NY; son, Michael Tomaselli and Andrea Bowins, of Clearwater, FL; daughter, Mary (Tomaselli) Talarico, of Brick, NJ.; and her beloved grandchildren, Kelly Tomaselli and Michael Ramsey, Michael Scot and Valerie Tomaselli, Daisy Tomaselli and Julian Buffam and Joseph Tomaselli; and great-granddaughters, Isabella and Alexis Tomaselli and Colette Buffam. She also leaves Debra Tomaselli. She was predeceased by her brothers and sister-in-law, Anthony and Betty Gurdo and Arthur Gurdo; her brother-in-law, Biagio Tomaselli; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Frances and Francis Coriale. Her two sisters-in-law, Mary Tomaselli and Maxine Gurdo and cousins, Angelo and Marie Santucci survive her. She will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
The family is grateful to Hospicare, the Grace nurses, Annie, Gina and Max for their compassionate hearts and excellent care in her last days.
Arrangements are being made by Colonial Funeral Homes, Brick, NJ.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Forever in my heart....
With my deepest and loving sympathies
Debra Tomaselli
Family
November 11, 2020
My deepest sympathies on the passing of your mother Kay. I remember her well from our years on Johnson Park in Utica and know her passing will leave a void in all your hearts.......
David Ionta
Friend
November 11, 2020
Our sympathy and our prayers are with the Tomaselli family. May God bless you and angels surround you with comfort.
Rose and Karen Moylan
November 11, 2020
I fondly remember Kay from the phone company years ago. Lovely lady and beautiful family. Sorry to hear of her passing. My heart felt condolences to her family.
Carolyn Carlone-Faccioli
Friend
November 11, 2020
My Beautiful Aunt Kay.. I will miss your, laughter, love and food! Thank you for everything throughout the years. You were a class act.. God has brought you home . If anyone was an angel, it was you..Give my mom and dad a huge kiss and hug! I love you. Kathie
Kathie Taillon
