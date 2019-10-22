|
|
Kathleen Roberts Haggas 1945 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Kathleen Roberts Haggas, 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born in Utica on May 9, 1945, to Humphrey W. and Louise Williamson Roberts in the midst of a late spring snowstorm.
Kathleen graduated, in 1963, from New Hartford High School, where she was a member of A Capella Choir and the Business Club. Following graduation, Kathy attended the Utica School of Commerce, where she studied data processing.
On January 29, 1966, just as the blizzard of '66 was beginning, Kathleen was united in marriage with John L. Haggas of Clark Mills. Their service was held in South Church, United Church of Christ in Utica. Their honeymoon began on a snow-covered NYS Thruway, which closed before they got to Syracuse.
Kathy's working career began in the data processing department of Mele Manufacturing and later continued at Blue Cross/Blue Shield. After spending time at home to raise her young daughter, she returned to work as a physical therapy aide at the Lutheran Home, taking joy in helping and caring for the residents.
Kathy was active as a Brownie leader during her daughter's younger years. She was a lifelong member of the Messiah United Church of Christ in Washington Mills and a talented and devoted choir member.
Kathleen, a collector of tea pots and love spoons, was proud of her Welsh heritage. She enjoyed the many local opportunities to attend Welsh events.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 53 years, John, a current resident of St. Luke's Nursing Home; a daughter, Kimberley L. Martinez, of Chadwicks; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Roberts) and Armand Mazzaroppi, of Amherst, NY; as well as many dear and beloved cousins and cherished friends.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 24 from 5-7 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Kathleen's Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, October 25 at 11:00 at the First United Methodist Church of New Hartford, 105 Genesee St., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Please consider donations in Kathleen's memory to CNY Diabetes c/o MVHS Foundation, 1676 Sunset Ave., Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Kathleen's online memorial, please go to
www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019