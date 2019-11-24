|
|
Kathleen "Kitty" Southworth 1927 - 2019
BRIDGEWATER- Kathleen "Kitty" Southworth passed away comfortably on November 22, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center in New Hartford. She was 92.
Kitty was born in Utica, on November 16, 1927, to Michael and Mary Jane (Fox) Keogh, both Irish immigrants. She was educated in Catholic schools, graduating from St. Francis DeSales High School and then the Utica School of Commerce. She worked as a salesgirl at Woolworth's on the Busy Corner, as a teller at the Bank of Utica, then as a bookkeeper at the Eleanor Clinton dress shop. While attending local square dances, she met Bill Southworth, whom she would marry on July 18, 1953, at St. Agnes Church in Utica. She would spend the rest of her life on the Southworth family farm in Bridgewater, trading in her city life for one collecting eggs, raising a large garden and driving a tractor when necessary. Tragically, Bill Southworth would die just ten years later, leaving her with three small children to raise.
Once her children entered school, Kitty began working at Mt. Markham Central School as a teacher's aide. She also became the bookkeeper for the Town of Bridgewater, a job she would hold for nearly 40 years. That Kitty was able to raise her children by herself with a combination of love, selflessness, compassion and discipline was an inspiration, not just to her children, but to everyone who knew her. Her remarkable work ethic was a gift she would pass on to her children and she showed everyone by daily example that no matter what difficulties we encounter in life, we can overcome them by the simple act of perseverance. She was the kind of person we all like to think we could be.
Kitty was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Clayville, for many years, serving on the Altar Rosary Society and the Strawberry Festival committee. More recently, she belonged to St. Joseph the Worker Parish in West Winfield.
Having set a path for us to follow, Mom leaves her son, James Southworth and his wife, Virginia, of Bridgewater and their son, James William, the light of Grandma's life. She also leaves her son, George Southworth, of Bridgewater; her daughter, Alice Southworth, of Delmar, NY; her sister, Patricia (David) Clements, of Ilion; her brother-in-law, Tom (Nancy) Rice, of Ilion; and an absolute wealth of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Southworth; a sister Nora, who died in infancy; a brother and sister-in-law, James and Ellen Keogh, of Baltimore, MD; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Bill Thomas, of Cassville; a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Walter Revere, of Clayville; a brother-in-law, David Clements, of Frankfort; a sister, Nancy Rice, of Ilion; nephews, Michael Keogh and Dr. James Keogh, both of Baltimore, MD, John Thomas, of Camillus and Andrew Revere, of McKinney, TX; and nieces Kay Clements, of New Hartford and Alice Revere, of Honolulu, HI.
The family wants to extend our deepest appreciation to Linda Griffiths, our lifelong family friend, who spent countless hours keeping Mom company, keeping her comfortable and easing her pain. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. We also want to thank the nurses at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and the staff at Siegenthaler Center whose compassionate care allowed Mom to end her days with dignity and peace.
Calling hours will be at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 W Main St., West Winfield, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph the Worker on Main St., West Winfield, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019