Kathleen Theresa (Gurdo) Mullen
1929 - 2020
Kathleen Theresa (Gurdo) Mullen 1929 - 2020
EXTON - Kathleen Theresa (Gurdo) Mullen, age 90, passed away peacefully in her Exton, PA home on the morning of Saturday, June 27, 2020. In her final days, she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Kathleen was born on November 9, 1929 in Utica, NY, to the late Sabatino "Sam" Gurdo and Elvira Aurelia (Scotese) Gurdo. She was the second of two children, attending Utica College and the Excelsior School of Business. Before she began a family, she was employed by the General Electric Company as a private secretary. She later worked as an executive secretary at Roy F. Weston environmental engineering firm in West Chester, PA. Her most important work, however, was that of a devoted wife and loving mother. She particularly excelled as an after-school pizza chef and short-order waffle cook for family reunions at the beach.
She met Tom Mullen, of Whitesboro, NY, in 1952, while he was on furlough from the Navy. They married on January 16, 1960 and went on to have six children, fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Tom and Kay were - and, in memory, are - the anchor of a large and loving extended family. Wherever they were was home.
Her beautiful smile and musical laughter will always be treasured. Laughter came easily to Kathleen, often fluttering into coloratura-like runs. Always in the kitchen, Kathleen was an incredible cook. No sooner would she finish one delicious meal before planning the next. She had a deep appreciation for music, especially classical, opera and Broadway show tunes. She had a beautiful voice and was often heard singing in the kitchen. Kathleen was a true wit and an amateur author - writing beautiful poems and short stories for her grandchildren. But her greatest gift was her faith, which she passed on to her children. She was a lifelong Roman Catholic with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother, passed on to her from her Italian immigrant mother and father, who were in their formative youth at the time of the Fatima apparitions. As a young adult, Kathleen was an active member of the Legion of Mary. She raised her children at St. Patrick's Parish, Malvern, PA and in her retired years, she was a parishioner of Sts. Philip and James, Exton, PA.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Thomas S. Mullen, Sr.; her son, Thomas S. Mullen, Jr.; and her brother, Anthony F. Gurdo. She is survived by her children, Marie Sunnergren Cucchi (Tony), Christopher, John (Denise), Scott and Gary (Amanda); sister-in-law, Dolores Gurdo, of Clinton, NY; sisters-in-law, Jane Costanzo, Karen Kienle-Harries, and Cindy Day, originally from Whitesboro, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins (D'Amelio, Scotese, Gurdo, Mullen) from the Utica area; her grandchildren, Tom (Eilis), Marian, Emilie (Alex), Anna (Eric), Mikey, Teresa, Natalie, Amanda, Tommy, Annabelle, Ty, Luke, Aidan, Madeline and Evie; and her great-grandchildren, Max, Teddy, and Will.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 6 from 9-11 a.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College Street, Clinton. A private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EWTN Global Catholic Network at https://sd.ewtn.com/fye-2020-2/.
Owenspavlotrogers.com

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
July 3, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marian Sunnergren
July 1, 2020
The room always lit up with your wonderful smile, canny wit and joyous laugh, Mrs. Mullen - and we were all the better for it. So very fortunate were we to have been among you and the many members of the family over all these years. You will be greatly missed. God Bless.
Charles, Kathy and Ella Wagner
July 1, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tom Desilets
July 1, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Teresa Lane
July 1, 2020
You were so kind from the moment we met and Annabelle loves you greatly as did I . May you dance in heaven with your husband Tom now as well as Tom Jr who we were so grateful to love. You were a great grandma , mother and an amazing woman. God be you ❤ RIP xo

Teresa Lane
June 30, 2020
How sad we are to hear of the passing of a foundation of this family. Her bright spirit lives on in all of you!
Sending our love.
Annie Hall & Howard Blyth
Friend
June 30, 2020
I will always remember Aunt Kay's beautiful smile and laugh. She was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed!
Mary Ann Knapp
Family
June 30, 2020
We will miss you dearly Mrs Mullen. You always had a smile for anyone who came to your door.
Barbara Ann & Bill Lawrie
Friend
June 30, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bridget White
June 30, 2020
A grand and beloved lady who loved music and laughter. She will be missed.
John OHata
Friend
June 30, 2020
God bless you, Kathleen. Fly with the angels xo ❤ I love you, always.
Karen Izzi, PhD
Friend
June 30, 2020
Forever in our hearts she will always be. Rest in the arms of the Lord . Love you
Cundy & Dennis Day
Family
