Kathryn H. Benson 1924 - 2019
WHITESTOWN - Kathryn H. Benson, 94, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on March 2, 2019.
She was born on October 27, 1924, in Utica, a daughter of the late Howard and Ruth Jones Mallory. Kathryn was a graduate of New Hartford High School and worked on the Mallory Family Farm. On November 22, 1945, she was united in marriage to Alfred L. Benson. This blessed union lasted 70 years, until Alfred's passing on October 29, 2016. Kathryn attended Bartlett Baptist Church and was a member of the Ladies Aid Society.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Bill Younghanz, Whitesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Leonard and Linda Benson, Monroeville, PA, Raymond and Patricia Benson, Bouckville; eight grandchildren, Edward Younghanz, Whitesboro, David and Melissa Younghanz, N.Y. Mills, Sara (Clay) Burdick, Whitesboro, Raymond and Marc Benson, Bouckville, Alexandria Drake and Tomas Bouckville; a great-granddaughter, Kathryn Burdick; three step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren. Kathryn was predeceased by a grandson, Ronald Younghanz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 4 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College Street, Clinton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours, from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will take place in the spring at Westmoreland Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019