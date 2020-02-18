|
|
Kathryn M. Abdelaal 1956 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Kathryn was born on July 29, 1956 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by her husband of 31 years, children and loved ones, after a courageous 30-year battle with cancer. She never let her illness define her life.
Kathryn was a loving mother and wife, first and foremost. She had a vivacious personality and always had a reason or story to laugh about. Each person she met was blessed by her presence. We learned many valuable lessons from her. She retired from AT&T as a Project Manager and worked as a Q/I Systems Manager at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Mahmoud; son, Ryan; daughters, Zainep and Farrah; sisters; brother; many relatives and friends.
"...Although dying is a fearful subject, when we face up to it, we break its power over us, like breaking a horse." - Joni Eareckson Tada.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Homewood Suites, 185 Woods Park Drive, Clinton, NY 13323, beginning at 3 p.m.
In loving memory of Kathryn, donations to are appreciated.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020