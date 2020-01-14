|
Kathryn M. (Specht) Reynolds 1961 - 2020
TROY, NY - Kathryn Marie (Specht) Reynolds passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2020. She was 58 years old.
Kathy was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law and good friend to many. She loved to travel and take photographs and she loved to dance and sing. But first and foremost, she loved family and family gatherings.
Kathy graduated from St. Paul's Elementary School in 1975, Utica Catholic Academy/Notre Dame High School in 1979 and Bentley College in 1983. Over the years, she was employed as a marketing and accounting professional with Salada Tea, and Blasch Industrial Ceramics, among others.
She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Nora; and her loving husband, Tom. Also surviving are mother, Marilyn (Schmidt/Specht) Mahanna; brother, Bill Specht and his wife, Mary and children, Nathan, Jessica, David and Will; brother, Steven Specht and wife, Mary Carol Durr and son, Noah; sister, Debby DeVoldre and son, Mark; sister, Michele Coupe and husband, Steve and children, Jimmy, Benjamin, Sammy and Emma; in-laws, Carol and Frank (Buddy) Saraceno and children, Hillary, Erin and Delia, Debbie and John Napoli and children, John, Alphonse and Frank, Jean and Mike Rose and children, Michael, Anthony and Francesco, Steve and Diane Richelle and son, Steven, Jr., Gary Reynolds and Donald (Rock) Reynolds and Donald, Jr.
As an organ donor and with the compassionate support of Tom and Nora, Kathy has helped answer the prayers of other families in their time of desperate need.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to "Donation for Life" at Center for Donation and Transplant, 218 Great Oaks Blvd., Albany, NY 12203. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020