|
|
Mrs. Kathryn R. Longe 1927 - 2019
HERKIMER - Mrs. Kathryn R. Longe, 91, of Herkimer, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Frankfort on September 14, 1927, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Theresa Daley Blanco. She attended Frankfort Schools, graduating from Frankfort High School with the class of 1945. She went on to attend Cazenovia College and Drexel Institute of Technology (now Drexel University). After college, she worked as a fashion consultant and buyer at The Boston Store and Munger's Department Stores. She married attorney Francis T. Longe in 1954 and served as his office manager until their retirement in 1999.
Kay was an avid golfer. She and her husband were founding members of the Mohawk Valley Country Club and later members of the Yahnundasis Golf Club. Kay was an active member in the Utica District Women's Golf League and many other social clubs and activities throughout her life.
Most of all, Kay was a devoted wife, a caring mother and grandmother, a trusted friend and truly an elegant woman. Kay married her beloved husband, Fran, on February 20, 1954, in Albany, NY. Fran and Kay were blessed with a nearly 60-year romance. They were the embodiment of a loving couple, deferential partners, devoted companions and dearest friends. Kay always cherished time spent with her family and friends as they did with her.
Kay is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Daniel Clarey, of Herkimer; one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. James Longe and Wendy Zeigler, of Salt Lake City, Utah; her three beloved grandchildren, Jesse Licari, Nicholas Longe and Alex Longe; her sister and brother-in-law, Roseanne and Salvatore Paratore; her sister-in-law, Victoria Blanco; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis; her brother, Nicholas Blanco; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Bea Longe.
Kay's family would like to thank her companion and caregiver, Ms. Beverly Daniels, for over two years of loving, devoted service.
In keeping with Kay's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A memorial service will be held on her birthday, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church in Herkimer at 9:00 AM.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay's memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. (www.hospicecareinc.org), (www.stjudes.org) or to a .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019