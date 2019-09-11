|
Kathryn R. Longe
HERKIMER - Mrs. Kathryn R. Longe, 91, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in her home with her loving family by her side.
A memorial service will be held on her birthday, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church in Herkimer, at 9:00 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St. Herkimer, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay's memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. (www.hospicecareinc.org), (www.stjudes.org) or to a .
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Kay's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019