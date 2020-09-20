1/
Kathy A. Bunting Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy A. Bunting Brown 1953 - 2020
HUBBARDSVILLE - Kathy A. Bunting Brown, 66, of Bailey Rd., passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born, September 27, 1953, in Hamilton, NY, a daughter of the late Aubrey and Jane Allen Roberts and was a graduate of Hamilton High School. On February 13, 1971, Kathy married Kenneth M. Bunting who predeceased her on June 6, 1996. On April 25, 2015, she married Barry L. Brown in Hamilton. Kathy worked for Hamilton Orthopedics for 30 years until retiring.
She enjoyed visiting in Sharon Springs, camping, gardening at home and her flowers. Her favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren. She loved going to their school functions and sporting events and took great pride in their accomplishments.
Surviving are her husband, Barry; her children, Kenneth M. Bunting, Kristen M. (Thomas) Rutledge, all of Hamilton; grandchildren, Jacob and Braeden Bunting and Ryan and Gavin Rutledge; sisters, Donna (David) Smith, of New Berlin, Jane (Thomas) Furner, of Hamilton and Sharon Von Matt, of Rochester; brother, Joseph (Judy) Roberts, of Norwich; sister-in-law, Penny Beckert, of S. New Berlin; in-laws, Joanie (Douglas) Frederick and Kim (Paul) Lamb, all of Hamilton; her special long-time friend, Marilyn Engle, of Clinton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a brother, Frank Roberts.
Funeral services were held, Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY. Interment is in the Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 20 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved