Kathy A. Bunting Brown 1953 - 2020
HUBBARDSVILLE - Kathy A. Bunting Brown, 66, of Bailey Rd., passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born, September 27, 1953, in Hamilton, NY, a daughter of the late Aubrey and Jane Allen Roberts and was a graduate of Hamilton High School. On February 13, 1971, Kathy married Kenneth M. Bunting who predeceased her on June 6, 1996. On April 25, 2015, she married Barry L. Brown in Hamilton. Kathy worked for Hamilton Orthopedics for 30 years until retiring.
She enjoyed visiting in Sharon Springs, camping, gardening at home and her flowers. Her favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren. She loved going to their school functions and sporting events and took great pride in their accomplishments.
Surviving are her husband, Barry; her children, Kenneth M. Bunting, Kristen M. (Thomas) Rutledge, all of Hamilton; grandchildren, Jacob and Braeden Bunting and Ryan and Gavin Rutledge; sisters, Donna (David) Smith, of New Berlin, Jane (Thomas) Furner, of Hamilton and Sharon Von Matt, of Rochester; brother, Joseph (Judy) Roberts, of Norwich; sister-in-law, Penny Beckert, of S. New Berlin; in-laws, Joanie (Douglas) Frederick and Kim (Paul) Lamb, all of Hamilton; her special long-time friend, Marilyn Engle, of Clinton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a brother, Frank Roberts.
Funeral services were held, Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY. Interment is in the Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville.
