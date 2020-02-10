|
Keith E. Stoffle 1975 - 2020
SYRACUSE - Keith E. Stoffle, 44, passed away February 10, 2020.
He was born September 24, 1975, in Utica, the son of Wesley and Ilene Stoffle. Keith was a graduate of Holland Patent Class of 1994. He was formerly employed by Precision Reel of Canastota. He enjoyed listening to country music and using his computer.
Surviving are his parents, Wesley and Ilene; a brother, Robert C. Stoffle and Julie Breheny, of Rome; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in NY, PA and FL.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to all his doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's and the staff of All Metro, especially Jennifer Capeling and Christian Rossillo for all of their care and compassion. A special thanks to all his friends, especially Tim Haynes and Matt Johnson.
Funeral services are private for the family. Interment will be in Westernville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Keith's memory may be made to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020