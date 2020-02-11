|
Keith M. Gillespie 1947 - 2020
CLAYVILLE - Keith M. Gillespie, 72, passed away on February 10, 2020 at the Katherine Luther RHC.
He was born in Utica, on February 14, 1947, a son of the late Kenneth and Doris Doll Gillespie and received his education in Clinton schools.On October 10, 1970, he was united in marriage with Beverly Lewis in St. Bernard's Church in Waterville.
Keith proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force from 1974-1977 and was employed with the West End Brewery as a truck driver. He was a life member of the Clayville Volunteer Fire Department and also served as Captain of the Fire Police.
Keith is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverly, his children, Sean and Rebecca Gillespie, of Cassville, Mary Gillespie, of Utica, Erin Gillespie, of Clayville and Dan Gillespie, of Clayville; three grandchildren, Christine Doti, James DiPietro and Evan Macri; and his great-grandson, Damon Castle.
He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy and Debbie; his brothers, Bruce, Pat, Chris (Kevin), Scott and Craig; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Mark.
Calling hours will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 5-7, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Funeral services will follow immediately at 7:00.
Spring interment will be in Norwich Corners Cemetery.
To view Keith's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020