1/1
Keith M. Leonard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith M. Leonard 1944 - 2020
ONEIDA - Keith M. Leonard, 76, of Oneida, died suddenly on Thursday, December 3, 2020, while fishing on the Salmon River near Altmar, NY.
Keith was an accomplished fisherman, watercolor artist, dog sledder, gardener and a licensed optician. He operated in an optical finishing lab in Oneida until retiring in 2018 and worked as a relief optician at several area ophthalmic offices.
Born in Utica, on May 30, 1944, he was the son of Floyd and Lena Fovel Leonard and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. After attending MVCC, he started a long career in the optical business while also pursuing his artistic goals. He was Director of the Rome Art Association and the Corresponding Secretary of the Central New York Watercolor Society. His paintings have found new homes as far away as New Zealand and he frequently exhibited at local shows and galleries, as well as Cape Cod.
Keith is survived by his wife, Sharon, of Oneida; daughter, Janice Bortner, of Texas; son, Dylan Leonard, of Whitesboro; stepdaughter, Colleen (Randel Brown) Breivogel, of Newburgh; stepson, Colin (Sarah) Breivogel, of New Jersey; and brother, Richard Leonard, of North Carolina. He leaves behind a collection of grandchildren who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind his best friend and fishing partner, Bill Kautsky, of Poughquag, NY; his best canine companion, Selena; and special cousins, Dennis and Christine Jones, of Ilion.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Leonard, of Deerfield; his sister, Janet Ferris; and a grandson, Jason Calderara, of Minnesota.
As per Keith's wishes there will be no services at this time. There will be a memorial event when the COVID pandemic has passed.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida.
Donations in Keith's memory can be made to Wanderer's Rest Humane Association, Inc. or Rescue Mission of Utica, 293 Genesee St., Utica 13501.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campbell-Dean Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved