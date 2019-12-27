|
|
Keith P. Skermont 1953 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Keith P. Skermont, age 66, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, with his family at his side, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
He was born in Utica, on December 12, 1953, a son of the late John P. and Amanda (Krause) Skermont. Keith was raised and educated in local schools where he attended T. R. Proctor High School. At one time, he had been married to the former Diane Sweezey. On February 14, 1985, Keith was joined in marriage to the former Gloria J. Dote.
A respected Auto Body Technician, for over 40 years, Keith was a perfectionist and master at his trade. He currently owned and operated Skermont's Auto Sales & Body Repair on Bleecker Street in Utica. He loved cars and had a great passion for motorcycles.
Keith had a personality that was larger than life. He never left a room without leaving everyone with a lasting impression.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Keith and Gina Skermont, of Yorkville and Jason Skermont; his step-children, Tracy Margott and Richard Margott, all of Utica; four grandchildren, Jordan, Colin, Keith, Jr. and Makenna; seven siblings and their spouses, Betty and Max Lupini, Sharon Buczek, Paul Skermont, all of FL, Albert Skermont, of Alder Creek, Marty Skermont, of Utica, Tim and Debbie Skermont, of Remsen and Tina and Dave Simmons, of Edmeston; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws and many special friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, from 2-5, at the Adrean Funeral Service, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St. (at the Matt Funeral Home). Mr. Skermont's funeral service will commence on Monday morning, at 10:00, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Keith's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care for the compassion and special attention that was displayed to Keith and his family during this very difficult time.
To view Mr. Skermont's online memorial please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019