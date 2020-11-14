Kellan Daniel ConstantineWHITESBORO - Edward and Danielle (Siuta) Constantine mourn the loss of their son, Kellan Daniel Constantine.Besides his parents, Kellan is survived by a brother, Jason B. Constantine; maternal grandparents, Rosalie and Daniel Siuta; paternal grandparents, Merill and Lori Constantine; maternal great-grandmother, Bernadette Siuta; and paternal great-grandmother, Nancy Constantine. He is also survived by many aunts , uncles and cousins.Kellan was predeceased by his maternal great-grandparents, Marie and Theodore Chrystie and Raymond Siuta; and his paternal great-grandparents, Edward and Elaine Dulan and Edward Constantine.Services for Kellan will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.