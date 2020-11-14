1/
Kellan Daniel Constantine
WHITESBORO - Edward and Danielle (Siuta) Constantine mourn the loss of their son, Kellan Daniel Constantine.
Besides his parents, Kellan is survived by a brother, Jason B. Constantine; maternal grandparents, Rosalie and Daniel Siuta; paternal grandparents, Merill and Lori Constantine; maternal great-grandmother, Bernadette Siuta; and paternal great-grandmother, Nancy Constantine. He is also survived by many aunts , uncles and cousins.
Kellan was predeceased by his maternal great-grandparents, Marie and Theodore Chrystie and Raymond Siuta; and his paternal great-grandparents, Edward and Elaine Dulan and Edward Constantine.
Services for Kellan will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
