Kelly Cole (Summa) Corsette 1979 - 2019
CONSTANTIA - Kelly Summa Corsette, 40, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Kelly was born in Utica, on June 16, 1979. She attended Holland Patent schools. Kelly married the love of her life, Brian Corsette, on August 29, 2009 and recently celebrated their 10th anniversary on a Caribbean cruise. She worked as a real estate agent and managed the business part of her husband's contracting company, yet you could also find her up on a roof, helping when she needed to.
Kelly's greatest joy was spending time with her husband and daughter, Giavanna. Kelly and Brian were not only husband and wife, but they were the best of friends and were inseparable - you will never find a love more true. She loved fishing at the family camp in Canada with her father-in law and spending time at White Lake with her mother and family. Recently, in conjunction with her father-in-law's 80th birthday, Kelly celebrated her 40th birthday at a surprise celebration. Kelly was a quiet, humble person who would do anything for anyone and was easy to adore. She touched the lives of everyone she met especially through their business and her visits to the Caribbean, with friends who became family.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Brian; her daughter, Giavanna; her mother, Patricia Summa; step-father, Gary Rettig, of Syracuse; sisters, Jennifer (Dennis) Welch, of Marcellus, Shelley (TJ) Entwistle, of White Lake, Leslie (Bradley) Pcolinsky, of Lakeport, Jessica Rettig-Ponti, of Baldwinsville and Danielle Welch, of Rochester; father-in-law, Donald Corsette, of Constantia, sister-in-law, Teri Jeaurond (Real') of Ottawa; brother-in-law, Larry (Theresa) Corsette, of Herkimer; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind her fur babies, Chicken, Monkey, Cubby and Bear. She was predeceased by her father, William Summa; and her mother-in-law, Carol Corsette.
Kelly will be missed by all who knew her, once you met her, you loved her. Services will be at Watson Funeral Home, 631 South Main Street, Central Square, NY 13036, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., on Friday, September 13, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Constantia Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019