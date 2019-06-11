|
|
Kenneth A. Eisnor 1942 - 2019
WESTMORELAND, NY - Kenneth A. Eisnor ("Cowboy"), 77, of Westmoreland, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, with his family by his side.
He was born on April 13, 1942, in Utica, a son of the late Arthur and Gloria Pfluke Eisnor and was educated in the Camden Schools. On May 6, 1961, Kenneth married Maryjane Horton in St. Patrick's Church in Utica. Kenneth worked as a caretaker with the Westmoreland Golf Course for many years.
He was a member of the Church of the Annunciation. Kenneth loved Genesee Beer, golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth R. Eisnor and his special friend, Tracy Sexton, of Westmoreland, Ronald Eisnor and Mike Janosz, of Granby, MA and Deborah and John Rhude, of Ilion; grandchildren, Kenny (Brittney), Kyle and Kevin Eisnor, Damien, Aaron, Cece, Megan Eisnor-Janosz and Tyler and Kayla Rhude; great-grandchildren, Skyler and Landon Eisnor; special sister, Sharon Scoville; and summer visitor, Camryn "Camera" Stone. He was predeceased by his wife, Maryjane; a brother, Dennis Eisnor; and friend, Butch Seymour.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare on PCU and the 1st Floor for all the care and comfort given to Kenneth.
The service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Please consider a donation to the Westmoreland Fire Department in memory of Kenneth.
For online expressions of sympathy, go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 11 to June 12, 2019