Kenneth E. Lamb 1932 - 2019
HAMILTON - Kenneth E. Lamb, 87, of Horton Rd., passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
He was born January 4, 1932, in Hamilton, a son of Paul and Gladys Griffith Lamb, and was a graduate of Hamilton High School. On January 31, 1953, he married Dorothy King in Sauquoit. She predeceased him on January 27, 2018. Ken was a lifelong resident of Hamilton and a dairy farmer until retiring. He enjoyed hunting and roller skating and was a fan of Syracuse basketball and football teams.
Ken was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hamilton, the Earlville Conservation Club, the Hamilton FFA and a former member of the Hamilton Zoning Board.
Surviving are his children, Cynthia and Dale Rollins, of Munnsville, Neil and Beth Lamb, and Paul and Kim Lamb, all of Hamilton; grandchildren, Gregory and Jennifer Rollins, of Denver, CO, Kevin Rollins and Jeffrey Rollins, both of Canastota, and Megan Lamb, of Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Carter Rollins, of Denver, CO; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Bill Doing, of Earlville; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Lamb, of Waterford, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, followed by burial in Smith's Valley Cemetery, Randallsville, NY.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation, 150 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2019