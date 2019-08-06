|
Kenneth "Red" Elliott 1937 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Mr. Kenneth "Red" Elliott, 81, was reunited with his beloved wife, Jeannie, on Monday, August 5, 2019. His loving family was by his side.
Red was born in Utica, on November 30, 1937, the son of the late Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth (Dillon) Elliott. He was educated in local schools and a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School. During the Korean War, Ken served in the US Army.
On August 4, 1962, Red was joined in marriage to the former Jean Marie Ventura. Jeannie and Red shared a marriage of total love and devotion to each other for over 51 years. His beloved Jeannie passed away on January 14, 2014.
A heavy equipment operator by trade, Red was employed for the City of Utica Department of Public Works for over thirty years. In earlier years, he was a talented chef and worked part time at the Original Grimaldi's Restaurant, as well as many other local Italian restaurants.
A truly lovable guy, Red possessed an affable and caring nature that always made him a pleasure to be around. A devoted family man, Red was there for everyone, especially his adored daughter, Nicole. A daily diner at Ventura's Restaurant, Red will be sadly missed by his Ventura Restaurant family.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Vincent Chiffy; grandchildren, Christopher and Olivia; his in-laws, Marie and John Scialdone, Louis and Jeanette Ventura, Samuel Ventura and his friend, Toni Garguilo and Lucille Ventura; and also many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially lifelong friends, Ruth and John Fanelli; and his very special DPW friends. He was predeceased by a two brothers-in-law, Rufus and John Ventura.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Presbyterian Home of CNY for their extraordinary kindness.
In lieu of flowers and in Red's memory, please consider your own favorite charity.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019